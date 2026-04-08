Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala Alleges Murder Plot Linked To Land Dispute; BJP MLA’s Name Surfaces

Thane: In a startling development, jailed gangster Ejaz Lakdawala has written to the Thane Police, alleging that he was approached with a contract to assassinate an Ambernath-based builder. A BJP MLA's name has also surfaced in connection with this controversy.

In his letter, Lakdawala claimed that he was offered money to kill builder Vishwanath Panvelkar. He further alleged that three associates of BJP MLA Kisan Kathore met him in court premises and proposed the contract killing.

According to Lakdawala, the alleged conspiracy stems from a land dispute near Badlapur railway station, suggesting that the conflict may have escalated into a planned murder.

The claims have also cast fresh light on a firing incident reported in April 2025 outside Panvelkar’s office. While no official link had been established earlier, Lakdawala’s letter has prompted speculation that the incident could be connected to the alleged larger conspiracy.

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In his communication to the police, Lakdawala stated that he is willing to record a formal statement in the matter, subject to permission from the court. The letter was sent to the Thane Police Commissioner from prison.

Who Is Ejaz Lakdawala?

Gangster Ejaz Yusuf Lakdawala was acquitted by a Thane sessions court in a 2011 case against him for alleged attempt to murder and extortion. Lakdawala was accused of orchestrating an armed attack at the sales office of a property developer in Thane’s Anand Nagar area on April 19, 2011.

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