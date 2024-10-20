sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Gangster Gives Tour of Jammu's Jail In Video, Claims 'Bribed Officials', Shifted To Another Prison

Published 22:08 IST, October 20th 2024

Gangster Gives Tour of Jammu's Jail In Video, Claims 'Bribed Officials', Shifted To Another Prison

Gangster Arun Choudhary alias "Abu Jatt" was shifted to another prison after a video of him making a statement from inside the jail surfaced on social media.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Gangster gives tour of Jammu's jail in a video, shifted to another prison
Gangster gives tour of Jammu's jail in a video, shifted to another prison | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

22:08 IST, October 20th 2024