Gangster Goldy Brar's Parents Arrested In 2024 Ransom & Death Threat Case | Punjab

Punjab: Gangster Goldy Brar's parents have been arrested in Punjab in a 2024 ransom and death threat case.

According to police, Shamsher Singh and Preetpal Kaur, who are residents of Adarsh Nagar, Kotapur Road in Sri Muktsar Sahib, were arrested in connection with a First Information Report (FIR), which had been registered at Sadar police station in 2024. The case had been filed under Sections 308(4), 351(1), and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the complaint of Satnam Singh.

The 2024 Ransom Call

The complainant, Satnam Singh, is an employee of the Punjab Education Department. According to the FIR, he had received a call in November 2024, with the caller demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from him. It is alleged that the caller also threatened to kill him and his family if the ransom demand was not met.

Developing…