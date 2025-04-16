Major Conspiracy To Derail Garib Rath Train Foiled In Malihabad Near Lucknow | Video

Lucknow: A major train accident was averted after a 2.5-foot-long wooden piece was discovered on the railway track in Lucknow, allegedly placed to derail a train. The obstruction was found between the Dilawar Nagar and Rahimabad section.

According to reports, the wooden block was 2.5 feet long and 6 inches thick, placed on the track by miscreants. It was noticed just before train number 05577 was scheduled to pass through the section at around 2:43 AM.

Fortunately, the driver of the Kashi Vishwanath Express spotted the wooden block and immediately reported the matter to higher authorities.

Upon being informed, the Rahimabad station master alerted the Garib Rath Express, which was also scheduled to pass through the section where the obstruction was discovered.

A case has been registered against unknown individuals at the Rahimabad police station by RPF inspectors Hukum Singh and Rajesh Ranjan. A joint team of RPF and Uttar Pradesh Police is currently investigating the incident.

A video has also surfaced showing the big wooden piece covered with tree leaves and a cloth placed on the railway track, allegedly to derail a train or cause a major accident, but fortunately, due to the alertness of a driver of another train passing through the section alerted railway officials who took a swift action and any untoward incident was averted.

Not the first time when such an attempt was witnessed when miscreants tried to hatch a conspiracy to derail trains and cause major train accidents as earlier also incidents have surfaced when heavy objects were found on railway tracks to cause major accidents.