Updated 19 November 2025 at 16:13 IST
Gas Pipeline Leak Triggers Fire In Mumbai's Kurla
A fire has erupted on the ground floor of the Mubarak Building in the Kurla area of Mumbai.
- India News
- 1 min read
Gas Pipeline Leak Triggers Fire In Mumbai's Kurla | Image: X
Mumbai: A fire has erupted on the ground floor of the Mubarak Building in the Kurla area of Mumbai. A gas pipeline leak was reportedly the cause of the blaze. The Fire Brigade has arrived at the scene and is actively engaged in firefighting operations. Further information is awaited.
Advertisement
This is a developing story.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 19 November 2025 at 16:00 IST