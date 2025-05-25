Gas Leak Triggers Stampede At Shahjahanpur Medical College, One Feared Dead

Shahjahanpur: A stampede broke out at Pandit Ramprasad Bismil Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur on Sunday, after a gas leak incident was reported in the hospital. According to reports, the information led to chaos at the site, prompting patients and others to rush out of the ward in panic, reportedly resulting in one fatality. According to sources, smoke was seen emanating from the Trauma Centre, further fuelling the panic, however, no official confirmation of the death has been issued so far.

As per reports, the situation became dire as people had difficulty breathing, and a fire brigade team was quickly dispatched to the scene. Despite the swift response, one person died amid the chaos. However, Medical College Principal Rajesh Kumar attributed the death to pre-existing medical conditions, stating that the individual was in the last stage of their illness and did not succumb to injuries sustained during the stampede.

"It is unfortunate that such incidents occur, but I want to assure that the deceased individual's condition was critical due to their disease, and their death was not a direct result of the stampede," Rajesh Kumar explained.

The gas leak incident has raised concerns about the safety measures in place at the medical college. "Gas smoke came out of the operation theatre, after which there was chaos," witnesses reported.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident, with officers reaching the spot to assess the situation. The incident has also prompted questions about the maintenance and safety protocols followed at the medical college.

A police official stated that a sudden gas leak at the Government Medical College in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday triggered widespread panic, prompting the immediate evacuation of patients from the ward. The incident caused breathing difficulties for many, and a fire brigade team was swiftly dispatched to the scene to mitigate the situation.

Shahjahanpur District Magistrate Dharmendra Pratap Singh confirmed the gas leak incident, stating that it occurred in the Operation Theatre (OT).