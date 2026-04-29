Massive Fire Breaks Out at Gaur Green Avenue Residential Complex In Indirapuram Area Of Ghaziabad

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at Gaur Green Avenue in the Abhay Khand area of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad on Wednesday morning, triggering panic among residents.

In the videos shared on social media platforms, several flats of the Gaur Green Avenue society can be seen engulfed in the blaze.

Reportedly, the fire erupted in D-Tower of the society at approximately 8:00 am today and at least 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported, and efforts are underway to bring the fire under control.

While firefighting operations are currently underway, the blaze has already gutted eight flats, stated reports.

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The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and fortunately, the UP Police have confirmed that no one remains trapped, as the families residing in the affected units managed to evacuate in time.

Taking cognizance of the fire, Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed concerned officials of the district administration and fire department to reach the spot and expedite the rescue and relief work.

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