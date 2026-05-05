'I Take Full Responsibility For This': Gaurav Gogoi Owns Assam Election Debacle; Vows 'New Congress' Will Rebuild

Guwahati: Following a defeat in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, State Congress President Gaurav Gogoi has officially conceded, taking full moral responsibility for the party’s performance.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Gogoi acknowledged that the results were far from the neck-to-neck fight the party had anticipated, signalling a period of deep introspection for the grand old party in the Northeast.

The election results, declared on May 4, saw the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secure a historic third consecutive term, sweeping 102 out of 126 seats.

The Congress, despite a high-decibel campaign led by Gogoi, saw its tally plunge to just 19 seats, its poorest performance in the state in decades.

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“I Take Full Responsibility”

"As the state Congress president, I take full moral responsibility for this defeat," he told the media.

Gogoi himself faced a personal blow, losing the Jorhat constituency to the BJP’s Hitendra Nath Goswami by over 23,000 votes.

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Despite the loss, he expressed profound gratitude to the central leadership, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi, and the grassroots workers who campaigned under challenging circumstances.

Gogoi noted that while the party accepts the people’s mandate, the scale of the defeat in specific constituencies was significant and required further analysis.

"We weren't able to get the seats which we expected. But we will continue to offer our suggestions for the development of Assam, both inside and outside the assembly," Gogoi added, emphasising that the Congress would remain a committed voice for the general public.

Strategy Meeting on May 9

To chart the future course of the “New Congress,” Gogoi has summoned a meeting of all newly elected MLAs on Saturday, May 9.

The agenda is expected to focus on:

Formulating a robust strategy for floor management.

Initiating a campaign to connect with voters who did not support the party this time.

Analysing the performance of the Asom Sonmilito Mancha (Opposition alliance).

While the BJP celebrates its hat-trick victory, the Congress now faces the monumental task of rebuilding its organisational base.