Gaurav Gogoi Criticises Narayana Murthy's Views on Work-Life Balance

After Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy reignited debates on work-life balance, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday responded and expressed his disagreement to the tech tycoon's statement supporting grinding, relentless work hours---an 'overwork culture.'

Gaurav Gogoi countered Narayana Murthy's beliefs of work-life balance as an indulgent myth and highlighted the perspective where the traditional division of labor between men and women in the household is being challenged, in context to work-life balance.

Gogoi shared his disagreement with Narayan Murthy's view on work-life balance, who is known for his strong stance on the importance of work-life balance.

Gaurav Gogoi suggested that the concept of a "work-life balance" is not as straightforward or achievable for everyone, especially women.

Taking to his official handle on X, Gogoi posted, "I also disagree with the view of Narayan Murthy on work-life balance. After all what is life but looking after your children, cooking for them, teaching them, taking care of your elderly parents, being there for your friends in their times of need, making sure that your house in order. The above is just as much a man's job as it is a women's."

Gogoi describes life not only in terms of professional work but also as a combination of various personal responsibilities--raising children, caring for elderly parents, managing the household, and supporting friends. This paints a picture of life as a balancing act between multiple roles, all of which are demanding and require time and energy.

Gogoi points to an egalitarian view where both men and women share the burden of maintaining the household and raising children.

His post further read, "Traditionally working women don't even have the choice to cut away life from work.It is a luxury that traditionally men have and one that they have to forego in the modern world."

Gogoi suggests that in the modern world, men no longer have the same luxury of "cutting away life from work," implying that both men and women are now required to manage work and life responsibilities more equally, and that the concept of work-life balance is a challenge for everyone, not just women.

Gogoi calls for a more equitable sharing of all roles within the family and workplace. His response comes after a user on X shared an open letter to Narayana Murthy, respectfully disagreeing with his opinion on work life balance.

"I respectfully disagree with you sir on work life balance. Employees are not slaves. Working longer hours doesn't mean better productivity. Several countries have switched to a 4 day work week and are doing better. Women don't have the luxury of working 70/80 hours a week either," shared the user on X with an attachment of the letter.