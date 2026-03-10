Gaurav Gogoi Attacks Rijiju's 'Record' Disruptions; Amit Shah Hits Back With 'Irresponsible Opposition' In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: As the debate on the no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla began on Tuesday, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi took a swipe at Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, stating that he will be remembered as the minister who "interrupted the Opposition the most".

This was in response to Rijiju's statement during Gogoi's address, where he said that the opposition MPs used "unparliamentary words" and that they would answer back.

Following this, the Congress MP said, “In future when there will be research on parliamentary records and transcripts are looked at, statistics will tell that Kiren Rijiju was the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, who interrupted the Opposition the most.”

'Never seen such an irresponsible Opposition'

Coming to Rijiju's defence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that such interuptions are only necessary when someone doesn't adhere to the parliamentary rules, citing his tenure as the Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

"I agree, Kiren Rijiju ji as Parliamentary Affairs Minister, has interrupted the most. But we have also never seen such an irresponsible Opposition," Shah said, implying that the interuptions were due to opposition repeatedly outstepping the House rules.

What Gogoi said

During his address, Gogoi also asserted that the resolution has been brought to safeguard the House's dignity, with no personal vendetta.

Adressing the lower house, Gogoi said, “This resolution has been brought as a responsibility to protect the dignity of the House, not personally against Om Birla.”

Congress MP moved the resolution

Congress MP Mohammad Jawed moved the resolution to table the no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla earlier today.

More than 50 MPs stood in favour of moving the resolution, following which, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who is in the Chair, granted the leave, i.e. permission to the Congress MP.

Jagdambika Pal said that 10 hours have been allotted for debate, and asked MPs to stick to the resolution. He said that the Speaker was generous with the permissions and procedure for the Opposition resolution.

Who have signed the motion

A total of 118 Opposition MPs have signed the motion, alleging "partisan" behaviour by the Speaker after the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, was allegedly not allowed to speak in the House.

Congress MP Jawed, reading the resolution, also mentioned that the Speaker falsely alleged that the Opposition women MPs were planning a physical attack on the Prime Minister.

According to sources, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will initiate the discussion on the resolution.

BJP MPs Anurag Thakur, Nishikant Dubey, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Bhartruhari Mahtab will deliver the remarks on the matter. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan will also address the House during the discussion.