Gaurav Gogoi, Top Congress Leaders Flock to Bhupen Borah's Residence After His Resignation

New Delhi: Senior Congress leaders, including Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi and APCC General Secretary Jitendra Singh, reached the residence of Bhupen Borah on Monday following his resignation from the party ahead of assembly polls.

The development comes two days ahead of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s scheduled visit to Assam on February 18 and 19.

Speculation about Borah’s exit began after he removed the word “Congress” from his bio on X. He later confirmed his resignation but did not disclose the reason behind his decision.

Borah has submitted his resignation to APCC President Gaurav Gogoi and sent a three-page letter to the Congress high command expressing his unwillingness to continue with the party.

Borah’s decision comes in the backdrop of recent allegations made by the Assam government regarding Gogoi and his wife’s alleged links to Pakistan

A two-term MLA from the Bihpuria constituency, Borah has been at the forefront of the Congress’s organisational efforts in Assam in recent years. His exit could pose a challenge for the party’s state unit as it prepares for upcoming electoral battles.

'Ready to Welcome him in BJP’: Himanta Sarma

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the resignation of former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Kumar Borah, signalling that the doors of the BJP remain open for him.

Addressing the media, Sarma confirmed that Borah has not yet contacted the BJP regarding joining the party. However, he announced that he would personally visit Borah at his residence on Tuesday evening.

“I welcome the resignation. However, he has not contacted us for any joining. Tomorrow evening I will visit his house. Three years ago, we were ready to welcome Bhupen Borah and give him a safe seat,” Sarma said.

Sarma used the occasion to launch a sharp attack on the Congress in Assam, claiming that the party is in a “terrible position” in the state.

Referring to alleged internal dissatisfaction, he said that several Congress leaders at the grassroots level are preparing to join the BJP. He further claimed that 4 to 5 Congress MLAs could also switch sides in the coming days. '