Gaurav Luthra in Thailand: First Picture of Goa's Birch Nightclub Owner Surfaces Amid Manhunt
Nightclub owner Gaurav Luthra, wanted in connection with the deadly Birch Goa fire that killed 25, has been located in Thailand after being on the run.
Romeo Lane nightclub owner Gaurav Luthra has been spotted in Thailand. Luthra, who owns the Birch nightclub in Goa with his brother Saurabh Luthra, has been on the run ever since the nightclub was involved in a massive fire that claimed 25 lives.
