Gautam Adani at Maha Kumbh, Offers Seva at ISKCON Camp in Prayagraj | VIDEO
Gautam Adani along with his wife Priti Adani distributes food to people at the camp of ISKCON Temple.
Gautam Adani Attends Maha Kumbh Mela, Performs ‘Seva’ At ISKCON Camp | Image: ANI
Maha Kumbh : Billionaire Gautam Adani along with his wife Priti Adani distributes food to people at the camp of ISKCON Temple
The Adani Group and ISKCON have joined hands to serve meals to devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The Mahaprasad Seva is being offered for the entire duration of the Maha Kumbh Mela, from 13 January to 26 February.
