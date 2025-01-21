sb.scorecardresearch
  • Gautam Adani at Maha Kumbh, Offers Seva at ISKCON Camp in Prayagraj | VIDEO

Published 15:17 IST, January 21st 2025

Gautam Adani at Maha Kumbh, Offers Seva at ISKCON Camp in Prayagraj | VIDEO

Gautam Adani along with his wife Priti Adani distributes food to people at the camp of ISKCON Temple.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
Gautam Adani Attends Maha Kumbh Mela, Performs ‘Seva’ At ISKCON Camp
Gautam Adani Attends Maha Kumbh Mela, Performs ‘Seva’ At ISKCON Camp | Image: ANI

Maha Kumbh : Billionaire Gautam Adani along with his wife Priti Adani distributes food to people at the camp of ISKCON Temple 

The Adani Group and ISKCON have joined hands to serve meals to devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The Mahaprasad Seva is being offered for the entire duration of the Maha Kumbh Mela, from 13 January to 26 February.

Updated 15:19 IST, January 21st 2025

Maha Kumbh