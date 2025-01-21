Gautam Adani's Son Jeet Seeks Blessings At Maha Kumbh Mela Ahead Of Wedding

Mahakumbh Nagar: Jeet Adani, son of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, on Tuesday arrived at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj along with family members and sought blessings ahead of his nuptial knot ceremony. The family devoted the day to the Maha Kumbh Mela region, visited temples, offered prayers, prepared food at the camp of Iskcon Temple and distributed it to the devotees at the mela. Jeet Adani was accompanied by his father Gautam Adani and his mother Priti Adani along with other members of the family. The family also offered prayers and performed aarti at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani announced that his youngest son, Jeet Adani, will tie the knot on February 7 in a ceremony that will remain traditional and simple. Adani declared the wedding ceremony while speaking to reporters in Prayagraj during his visit to the Mahakumbh.

Adani said, "Jeet's marriage is on 7th February. Our activities are like common people. His marriage will be very simple and full of traditional ways..."

When asked if Jeet Adani's wedding would turn into a " Maha Kumbh of celebrities”, Gautam Adani firmly responded, "Bilkul nahi hoga" (Absolutely not).

Jeet Adani, who joined the Adani Group in 2019 after completing his studies at the University of Pennsylvania's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, began his career in the Group CFO's office. There, he focused on strategic finance, capital markets, and risk & governance policy. Currently, he is leading the Adani Airports business and Adani Digital Labs.

"The experience that I have here at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is wonderful...The management that is here, I want to thank PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath on behalf of the countrymen... The management that is here - is a subject of research for the management institutes. For me, there is nothing bigger than the blessings of Maa Ganga," the Adani group Chairman said after completing the prayers.

On the other hand, at the Maha Kumbh Mela, the Adani Group and Iskcon have joined hands to contribute to the Maharaja Seva initiative. Under this program, meals will be served to devotees throughout the Mela, which is scheduled to run until February 26.