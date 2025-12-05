GE Aerospace hands over 5th F404-IN20 engine to HAL

Global engine firm GE Aerospace on Friday handed over the fifth F404-IN20 jet engine to the Indian public sector company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the indigenous LCA Mark 1A fighter jet project.

"GE Aerospace has handed over the fifth F404-IN20 engine against the order from 2021. GE Aerospace and HAL continue to work closely to ensure clear line of sight of production schedules for the F404 engines," a GE Aerospace spokesperson said.

As per the spokesperson, GE Aerospace and HAL continue to work closely to ensure a clear line of sight of production schedules for the F404 engines.

The F404-IN20 engine powers India's indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A, produced by HAL.

Advertisement

The fourth F404-IN20 fighter jet engine was handed over to HAL against the 2021 order in October this year.

HAL has also acquired 113 F404-IN20 fighter jet engines from GE Aerospace, an American firm, in a deal, along with a support package to execute the 97 LCA Mk1A aircraft program.

Advertisement

Posting on X, HAL said, "The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has entered into an agreement with General Electric Company, USA, on 7th November 2025 for the supply of 113 Nos of F404-GE-IN20 engines and support package for execution of 97 LCA Mk1A programme."

The engines are expected to be delivered from 2027 and are anticipated to be completed by 2032."The engine deliveries would be from 2027 to 2032. The contract for 97 LCA Mk 1A was signed in September 2025," HCL posted.

In a recent development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in October, inaugurated the third Production Line of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A and the second Production Line of Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 (HTT-40) at the Nashik facility of HAL.

Meanwhile, last month GE Aerospace announced a USD 14 million investment to expand capacity at the company's Pune manufacturing facility as the site completes a decade of successful operations.