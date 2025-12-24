Gem-Studded Gold Artwork Of Lord Ram Arrives At Ayodhya's Ram Mandir From Karnataka

Ayodhya: A gem-studded gold-base artwork of Lord Shri Ram, brought from Karnataka, arrived at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

The Thanjavur-style artwork measures nearly 12 feet by 8 feet and weighs around 800 kilograms. It will be installed and unveiled at Angad Tila, near the Sant Tulsidas Temple, amid Vedic chants and religious rituals. Saints, seers, and a large number of devotees are expected to take part in the ceremonial programme.

The gold-base artwork, embedded with precious and semi-precious stones, has been created by renowned Bengaluru-based artist Jayashree Phaneesh. The installation will take place as part of a five-day religious and cultural observance beginning on December 29. December 31 will mark Pratishtha Dwadashi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the programme as the chief guest and is expected to reach the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple around 11 am on December 31.

Sharing details, Gopal Rao, an invited member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Kshetra, said the artwork was offered after the consecration of Ram Lalla earlier this year.

"After the consecration of Ram Lalla, she resolved to offer a grand idol of Lord Ram to the temple. Around Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 crore has been spent on creating this gem-studded idol, including the use of gold," he said.

The artwork will be placed near the statue of Tulsidas at the pilgrim facility centre so that devotees can easily offer prayers.

The Thanjavur-style artwork was transported from Karnataka to Ayodhya by the Department of Posts using its Logistics Post Service. The artwork was packed in a specially designed crate and transported under continuous supervision across multiple states.

After travelling nearly 1,900 kilometres, the artwork safely reached Ayodhya on December 22 and was formally handed over in the presence of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai.