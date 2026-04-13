Gen-Z Protestors, 14 Killed, Firing? UP Police Fact Checks Rumours About Noida Unrest

The Uttar Pradesh Police issued a stern clarification on Monday, clarifying viral social media claims that suggested a massive loss of life during recent demonstrations in the city. Officials have officially labeled reports of police firing and the alleged deaths of 14 protestors as "misleading information" designed to ‘incite individuals’ and spread further chaos.

The unrest, which saw groups of factory workers gather at various landmarks across Noida, according to police, stemmed from the influence of outside agitators. According to police statements, many of the workers involved were instigated by individuals from neighboring states to stage coordinated demonstrations. While the protests remained largely peaceful in several pockets, one specific location turned violent, forcing law enforcement to intervene.

Authorities emphasized that while they did move to disperse the crowd at the site of the clash, they employed only the "minimum necessary force" to restore order. Most notably, the department confirmed that no live ammunition was used and no firing took place at any location.

Police also confirmed that legal proceedings have already been initiated against several social media accounts and individuals found to be intentionally crafting and sharing misleading content to provoke the public.



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