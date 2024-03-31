×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 21:51 IST

2 Held For Unlawful Conversion Attempt on Over 100 People in UP's Kanpur

Two persons, including a church priest, were arrested on Sunday for alleged religious conversion attempt on over 100 people in Kanpur's Nawabganj, police said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A man has been arrested in Thane for raping his daughter. Image for representational purposes only.
2 held for conversion attempt in UP's Kanpur | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kanpur: Two persons, including a church priest, were arrested on Sunday for alleged religious conversion attempt on over 100 people in Kanpur's Nawabganj, police said. Police claimed to have nabbed the church priest and his associate while ferrying over 100 people in buses to the neighbouring Unnao district for unlawful religious conversion.

The arrested persons were identified as Simon William (a church priest) and Deepak Morris, both residents of Kanpur, police said. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Coloneganj) Mahesh Kumar said that they received information about a nexus allegedly involved in unlawful conversion into Christianity.

Advertisement

After getting inputs about the conversion attempt, a police team headed by senior officials reached Ganga Barrage where police intercepted two buses carrying over 100 men and women, the ACP added.

One of the victims, who identified himself as Sanjay (45), told police during questioning that he was being taken to a Church in Unnao along with over 100 others for forceful conversion into Christianity.

Advertisement

They were promised a financial help of Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 per month and a job apart from medical help, police said.

They were also asked to remove the statue of Hindu Gods and Goddess from their places after conversion, the FIR stated.

Advertisement

The ACP said that the FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, and added further investigation is on into the matter. 

Advertisement

Published March 31st, 2024 at 21:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Priya Malik and Karan Bakshi

Priya Malik Welcomes Son

a few seconds ago
Gujarat Titans Pacer Mohit Sharma

Mohit Sharma on IPL

a minute ago
Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham...

Big B's K3G Trivia

4 minutes ago
Babar Azam during the ODI World Cup 2023

Shaheen on Babar Azam

6 minutes ago
Yash's family, Ram Charan family

Stars Celebrate Easter

7 minutes ago
Triple murder in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow

Triple Murder in Lucknow

8 minutes ago
BJP MP convoy attacked

BJP MP's Convoy Attacked

8 minutes ago
Rainfall

'Orange Alert' in NE

8 minutes ago
Crew Box Office Collection

Female Led Heist Movies

11 minutes ago
No Parking, Halting on Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg Tomorrow: Delhi Police

Mathura Road

12 minutes ago
Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay On Dissing Debutant

12 minutes ago
Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan Fan

14 minutes ago
AIFF member Deepak Sharma arrested for assaulting two female Players

Deepak released on bail

16 minutes ago
Christina Ricci

Christina On Finances

16 minutes ago
Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington

Reese On Kerry

17 minutes ago
Sussane Khan

Hrithik With Saba-Sussane

18 minutes ago
Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express Meme

19 minutes ago
nia

NIA DG

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Releases 9th List For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. Zodiac Signs With The Best Sense Of Humour

    Lifestyle7 hours ago

  3. Ahead Of Maidaan, Other Sports-Dramas To Watch

    Web Stories8 hours ago

  4. Zodiac Signs That Are Incompatible With Each Other

    Lifestyle9 hours ago

  5. BSF Foils Intrusion Attempt, Recovers China-Made Pak Drone in Punjab

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo