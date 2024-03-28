×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 18:59 IST

4 Illegal Migrants On Way To Assam From Delhi Arrested In UP

The Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested four Rohingyas including three women, all of them native of Myanmar, who had entered India illegally, police said on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
4 Illegal Migrants On Way To Assam From Delhi Arrested In UP
Image:Representative
  • 1 min read
Lucknow: The Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested four Rohingyas including three women, all of them native of Myanmar, who had entered India illegally, police said on Thursday. The four were identified as Amir Hamza, 21, Meena Jahan, 19, Sakura Begaum, 22, and Onara Begum, 19.

"The Rohingyas were travelling in a train headed to New Delhi from Assam. They were intercepted when the train entered Uttar Pradesh on Mar 27 and taken to ATS headquarters in Lucknow. They were put under arrest at the headquarters," the ATS said in a statement.

"The accused said they were native of Myanmar and had entered into India illegally with an intention to settle here. Fake Indian documents were also recovered from them," it added.

The ATS booked the four under IPC section 420 (cheating), 467 (Forgery of documents), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document). 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 18:58 IST

