Published 23:44 IST, July 10th 2024

Elderly Woman Found Murdered at Home In Maharashtra's Nashik

The deceased was identified as Kusum Suresh Ekbote, resident of Radhanand Apartment, Gulmohar Colony, Mhasrul. She had been living in a rented flat for the last three-four years, an official said.

23:44 IST, July 10th 2024