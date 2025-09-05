AI Express' Delhi-Indore Flight Faces Mid-air Engine Fault, Pilot Makes PAN-PAN Call

India News: On Friday, September 5, a Delhi-Indore Air India Express flight reportedly carrying 161 passengers experienced a mid-air engine fault. The pilot made a 'PAN-PAN' call to signal a non-life-threatening emergency. Despite the issue, the aircraft landed safely at the airport with a 20-minute delay, as per reports.

Detailing about the incident, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport Director Vipinkant Seth told a media publication that the Air India Express aircraft landed safely at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore, and all passengers are safe.

The flight, numbered IX 1028, was travelling from Delhi to Indore. After learning information about a technical fault in one of the engines, the authorities followed all safety measures. The plane safely landed at 9:55 am, though its scheduled arrival was 9:35 am.

As per reports, Seth also revealed that the pilot sent a 'PAN-PAN' signal to the Air Traffic Control (ATC), prompting fire and medical teams to prepare at the airport according to standard operating procedures (SOP).

"Due to a suspected oil filter issue during descent into Indore, following standard operating procedures, the crew landed safely. Our pilots are well trained to carry out such precautionary measures." An Air India Express Spokesperson said in a statement.

Earlier today, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's flight was diverted to Kolkata after it failed to land at Bhubaneswar airport due to inclement weather on Friday morning, according to Bhubaneswar Airport Director Prasanna Pradhan.

Bhubaneswar Airport Director said, “Due to bad weather, the plane carrying Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi was diverted to Kolkata.” He further said that the CM boarded the Air India flight (AI 473), which took off from Kolkata airport and landed at Bhubaneswar airport at 1:00 pm.

Earlier on Wednesday, an Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappalli was delayed after it developed a technical issue. An alternative aircraft was later arranged, and the flight departed for its destination. "One of our flights from Tiruchirappalli could not operate due to a technical issue. An alternative aircraft was arranged, and the flight has since departed. Guests have been provided with meals and offered the choice of a full refund on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling. We regret the inconvenience," the spokesperson added.

On September 2, the Delhi-Indore Air India flight had returned to Delhi shortly after take-off. "Flight AI2913, operating from Delhi to Indore on 31 August, had air-returned to Delhi shortly after take-off, as the cockpit crew had received a fire indication for the right engine. Following standard procedure, the cockpit crew had shut down the engine and returned to Delhi, where the flight landed safely," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

"The crew had initially made a MAYDAY call to the air traffic control, but later downgraded it to PAN-PAN to indicate urgency rather than an emergency. We confirm that the flight had not made an emergency landing at Delhi. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew was our top priority," the spokesperson added.

On August 31, an Air India flight operating from Delhi to Indore on Saturday had been forced to return to the national capital shortly after take-off following a fire indication in one of its engines.

Flight AI2913 had departed from Delhi for Indore when the cockpit crew reportedly received a fire warning for the right engine. Following standard operating procedures, the pilots had shut down the affected engine and initiated a return to Delhi.