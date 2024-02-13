Advertisement

Guwahati: Assam's Agriculture Minister Atul Bora on Tuesday announced that the state government has officially declared Kaji Nemu (Assam Lemon), scientifically known as Citrus Limon, as the State fruit of Assam. This decision, finalised during a cabinet meeting on Monday, recognises the cultural and traditional significance of the unique and juicy lemon variety found exclusively in Assam and certain parts of the Northeast.

Kaji Nemu, which obtained Geographical Indication status in 2019, boasts an oval shape distinct from the common lemon and holds immense nutritional value. Minister Atul Bora explained in the Assembly that the fruit-bearing tree exhibits a year-round production with two peak seasons annually.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Minister Atul Bora said that the cabinet decision will help boost the Kaji Nemu production for export and inspire farmers in its cultivation.

"Assam has a substantial number of farmers cultivating Kaji Nemu. Over the past two years, the demand for Kaji Nemu in the Middle East has risen, leading to a peak in exports from Assam. The State government's decision will significantly benefit farmers, elevating Kaji Nemu to a new level," said Minister Atul Bora.

The Assam Lemon, rich in Citric acid, Malic acid, Sucrose, reducing sugars, Fats and essential oils, Glucocides, Pectines, Vitamin-C, Vitamin-E, Vitamin-B6, also contributes to cholesterol reduction.