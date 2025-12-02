Updated 2 December 2025 at 18:28 IST
Bengaluru Police Receives JeM Bomb Threat On Mail Targeting City Airport, Malls
The threat mail sent on November 30 was allegedly a warning from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) white collar terror team. It mentioned that they have targeted Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, Orion mall, Lulu Mall, Forum South mall, Mantri Square Mall for bomb blast at 7pm onwards.
- India News
- 3 min read
Bengaluru: The Bengaluru City Police received a bomb threat from “Jaish-e-Mohammed White collar terror team”, targeting Kempegowda International Airport and various malls in the city, according to reports.
The Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City Police, received the threat on his official email address on November 30. The threat was received via an email with the name 'Mohit Kumar', said sources. An FIR under Section 173 Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was registered in the case.
"This is a warning from the Jaish-e-Mohammed White collar terror team, we targeted Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru, Orion mall, Forum South mall, Mantri Square Mall, Lulu Mall for bomb blast at 7pm onwards. Thanks to our Allah and our master Mohit for serving our nation better...," the threat mail read.
This comes amid crackdown on white collar terror network across the country following the Delhi Red Fort blast.
Advertisement
Raids In Jammu and Kashmir
Earlier on Monday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids at eight locations in South Kashmir’s Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts as part of its probe into the “white-collar” terror module linked to the car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort in October that killed 15 people and injured several others, officials said.
Advertisement
Officials said the searches were conducted at Koil, Chandgam, Malangpora and Samboora in Pulwama, besides residences in Shopian and Kulgam. The most significant raid was at the house of Moulvi Irfan Ahmad Wagay in Shopian, who was the mastermind of the module. Wagay, arrested in October and later taken into NIA custody, was involved in the radicalisation and recruitment of educated youth into the network.
Ever since the Red Fort car blast in November, the NIA has conducted over two dozen raids in Kashmir, targeting suspected hideouts and residences of individuals linked to the module. According to investigators, the raids have yielded digital devices, financial records and documents that are being scrutinised to trace funding channels and communication with handlers outside India.
What Is ‘White-Collar’ Terror Network?
According to security officials, the emergence of “white-collar” terror networks present a a worrying trend. This is because unlike traditional terror groups that rely on foot soldiers, these modules recruit educated individuals capable of handling finances, logistics and communication with ease.
“The challenge for Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies is that these individuals blend seamlessly into society. They are doctors, teachers, clerics etc people you wouldn’t easily suspect. That makes detection and disruption extremely difficult,” a senior police officer said.
The Red Fort blast case, initially investigated by Delhi Police, was handed over to the NIA. The agency believes the module was designed to carry out high-profile urban attacks, using professionals who could move undetected across states. Raids in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have already exposed linkages beyond Kashmir, pointing to a pan-India network.
Officials say the NIA is preparing a comprehensive chargesheet that will detail the module’s operations, its masterminds and its role in the Red Fort blast.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Satyaki Baidya
Published On: 2 December 2025 at 18:28 IST