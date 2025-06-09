Big Breaking: After Mumbra Mishap, Railways Announce Automatic Doors for Mumbai Local Train; CPRO Explains Cause

Mumbai: In a move to enhance passenger safety, Central Railways has announced plans to install automatic door closers in the local trains. This follows the tragic incident at Mumbra station where several passengers fell from local trains and 7 were critically injured. The upgrade will prevent footboard travel and overcrowding during peak hour.

CPRO Announces Automatic Door Closers

Commenting on the incident, Swapnil Dhanraj Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway confirmed that eight people fell from two local trains travelling in opposite directions on the Down/Fast Line. There has been an incident where eight people travelling on local trains from Mumbra to Diva fell down. The guard of a Kasara-bound local train reported this incident. These people have been rushed to the hospital for their treatment. This incident happened between Mumbra-Diva railway stations on the Down/Fast Line. People travelling on the footboard on a local train from Kasara and similarly those on a train going towards CSMT, collided with each other and fell." he stated.

Further, he clarified that the accident was not caused by a train collision. "It is not a collision. In this incident, the passengers travelling on footboards in trains in opposite directions got entangled. This is one of the suspected reasons for the incident, as informed by a passenger. The distance between two trains is 1.5-2 meters, but on curves, a slight tilt happens, and this could be an additional reason for the incident."

The CPRO also pointed out "The first information given by the guard of the Kasara-bound local train was that six passengers were seen lying injured on the down-through track. Once the ambulances reached the spot, we found out that there were eight passengers. We have seen that sometimes passengers travel standing on the footboard even when there is space in the train. There is CCTV footage available on a route or a section."

This incident has prompted the Central Railways to announce that they will be installing automatic door closers in the Mumbai local trains in an effort to increase safety of the commuters and prevent footboard travel. This is an effort to reduce the possibility of such an event happening in the future.

CM Fadnavis Offers Condolences

CM Devendra Fadnavis also expressed his grief and wished for the speedy recovery of those involved in the incident.

In his post on X, he said “It is very unfortunate that a total of 8 passengers fell from a local train between Diva-Mumbra station and some of them lost their lives. I pay my heartfelt tributes to them. We share the grief of their families. The injured have been immediately admitted to Shivaji Hospital and Thane General Hospital and are undergoing treatment. The local administration is coordinating. I pray to God that the injured get relief soon. The Railway Department has launched an investigation into the exact cause of this incident.”