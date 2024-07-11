sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 19:06 IST, July 11th 2024

BMW Hit-and-Run Case: Main Accused Mihir Shah Was Inebriated, Say Cops

Mumbai BMW Hit-and-Run Case: The main accused in the BMW hit-and-run case Mihir Shah was under the influence of alcohol when the horrific incident, in which one woman was killed, took place, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
BMW Hit-and-Run Case: Mihir Shah arrested
BMW Hit-and-Run Case: Main Accused Mihir Shah Was Drunk at Time of Accident, Say Cops | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

19:06 IST, July 11th 2024