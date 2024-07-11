Published 19:06 IST, July 11th 2024
BMW Hit-and-Run Case: Main Accused Mihir Shah Was Inebriated, Say Cops
Mumbai BMW Hit-and-Run Case: The main accused in the BMW hit-and-run case Mihir Shah was under the influence of alcohol when the horrific incident, in which one woman was killed, took place, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
BMW Hit-and-Run Case: Main Accused Mihir Shah Was Drunk at Time of Accident, Say Cops | Image: Republic
