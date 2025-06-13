Bomb Threat Note Found in Lavatory Of Air India Flight AI-379 Operating from Phuket to Delhi this Morning

Updated 13 June 2025 at 10:59 IST
Breaking: A bomb threat note was found in the lavatory of Air India Flight AI-379, operating from Phuket International Airport (HKT), Bangkok to Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL), Delhi on Friday morning. The flight took off at 9:30 AM and was on it's way to Delhi, when 20 minutes in the flight was diverted back to Phuket due to the bomb threat.
AI-379 landed back in Phuket roughly 46 minutes ago at 11:38 AM local time. More updates to follow.
