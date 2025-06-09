Video: Several Passengers Fall from Fast Local Train at Mumbra Station In Mumbai, 7 Critically Injured

Mumbai Train Accident: Several passengers fell on the tracks from a fast local train at Mumbra railway station near Thane. The train was heading towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) when the accident occurred.

According to initial reports, 10 to 12 passengers lost their balance and fell onto the tracks. The reason for the accident is believed to be excessive crowd in the train. It is being told that the passengers were travelling hanging on the doors, during which this accident happened.

Railway administration and local police have rushed to the scene of the accident. Four individuals are in critical condition and three others have sustained serious injuries in the tragic incident. The total number of injured stands at seven, while the confirmation of any deaths is still awaited from Central Railways.

Commenting on the incident, Swapnil Dhanraj Nila, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railways, said “We recieved information of mishappening, people were rushed to hospital for treatment. There were 8 people who fell down from moving train. The people hit each other which resulted in them falling down.”