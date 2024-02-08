Advertisement

Tamil Nadu: In a significant development, the Tamil Nadu government, led by the DMK, has decided to form seven new districts in the State - Kumbakonam, Pollachi, Kovilpatti, Palani, Arani, Vrudhachalam and Gobichettipalayam. The decision was taken responding to persistent requests from densely populated towns seeking district status. Currently comprising 38 districts, the state has witnessed prolonged pleas for recognition from certain localities. Following extensive discussions and committee meetings, sources reveal that the decision to create these new districts has been finalised by the DMK government. Worth noting is the fact that the preceding AIADMK government, during its 10-year tenure, had previously established six new districts. An official announcement regarding the creation of the seven new districts is anticipated shortly.

