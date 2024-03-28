×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 20:50 IST

ED Attack Case: Shahjahan Sheikh Sent to Judicial Remand Until April 9

A court in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Thursday remanded suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh in connection with a case on the mob attack on ED officials at Sandeshkhali in January.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kolkata: A court in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Thursday remanded suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh in connection with a case on the mob attack on Directorate of Enforcement (ED) officials at Sandeshkhali in January 2024. Sheikh has been in CBI custody since March 6. The Calcutta High Court transferred the investigation to the central agency from the state police.

When the CBI produced him before the court of the First Additional Judicial Magistrate in Basirhat, the judge remanded Sheikh and two others to judicial custody till April 9.

ED officials were attacked by a mob when they went to search the premises of Sheikh at Sandeshkhali on January 5 in connection with the agency’s investigation into an alleged ration distribution scam case, in which a former minister of the state has been arrested.

Sheikh, a key accused also in sexual assault and land grab in Sandeshkhali, was arrested by the state police on February 29 after being on the run for 55 days. 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 20:50 IST

