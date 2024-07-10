Published 23:22 IST, July 10th 2024
Four Family Members Found Dead in Gujarat Village; Police Suspect Suicide
Ashok Dhuva, his wife Liluben, their son Jignesh, and daughter Kinjal consumed poison in a suicide pact. Police found bottles of suspected poisonous liquid lying near their bodies, an official said.
Image: Representational
