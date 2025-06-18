Good News For Pune-Satara Rail Commuters, Doubling Of Bhuleswar Range Now Complete | MUST WATCH

Pune: Good news for rail commuters travelling between Pune and Satara. They have reason to celebrate as the doubling of the Bhuleshwar Range section is now officially complete. This milestone development will improve train operations, reducing congestion, improving punctuality, and enhancing overall travel efficiency.

Good News For Pune-Satara Rail Commuters, Doubling Of Bhuleswar Range Complete

The Shindawane–Ambale Ghat section, considered one of the most technically challenging parts of the Pune–Miraj doubling project, has been successfully commissioned following an inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety on June 17, 2025.

Ashwini Vaishnaw Shared Video

Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw shared video on social media X, "Doubling of the Pune-Satara section, including Shindawane-Ambale Ghat section (Bhuleshwar range of the Sahyadri mountains), is now complete.

The construction of this section posed major engineering challenges, including the creation of a 140-meter-long tunnel, a critical viaduct bridge with 13 spans, and a tallest pier of 42 meters. The project also involved five major viaduct bridges, 23 minor bridges, and 16 sharp curves, making it one of the most complex railway expansions in the region."

Pune-Satara Stretch Complete

The completion of this doubling rail line work, passenger and freight trains will now experience fewer delays, smoother operations, and enhanced capacity. The Pune-Satara stretch, which previously faced frequent halts due to single-line bottleneck, will now allow faster train movement and improved scheduling.