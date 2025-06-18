Good News For Pune-Satara Rail Commuters, Doubling Of Bhuleswar Range Now Complete | MUST WATCH

Updated 18 June 2025 at 22:07 IST
Pune: Good news for rail commuters travelling between Pune and Satara. They have reason to celebrate as the doubling of the Bhuleshwar Range section is now officially complete. This milestone development will improve train operations, reducing congestion, improving punctuality, and enhancing overall travel efficiency.
The Shindawane–Ambale Ghat section, considered one of the most technically challenging parts of the Pune–Miraj doubling project, has been successfully commissioned following an inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety on June 17, 2025.
Ashwini Vaishnaw Shared Video
Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw shared video on social media X, "Doubling of the Pune-Satara section, including Shindawane-Ambale Ghat section (Bhuleshwar range of the Sahyadri mountains), is now complete.
The construction of this section posed major engineering challenges, including the creation of a 140-meter-long tunnel, a critical viaduct bridge with 13 spans, and a tallest pier of 42 meters. The project also involved five major viaduct bridges, 23 minor bridges, and 16 sharp curves, making it one of the most complex railway expansions in the region."
Pune-Satara Stretch Complete
The completion of this doubling rail line work, passenger and freight trains will now experience fewer delays, smoother operations, and enhanced capacity. The Pune-Satara stretch, which previously faced frequent halts due to single-line bottleneck, will now allow faster train movement and improved scheduling.
Railway officials have hailed this achievement as a major step toward seamless connectivity, ensuring better travel experiences for thousands of commuters between Pune-Satara line.
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 18 June 2025 at 22:07 IST