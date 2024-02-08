English
Updated January 16th, 2024 at 21:28 IST

Grand Unveiling: Jagannath Puri Heritage Corridor to Welcome Devotees on Jan 17 | Know Key Features

The grand opening rituals for the Sreemandir Parikrama Prakalpa, or the temple heritage corridor project, commenced in Puri on Friday.

Moumita Mukherjee
Grand Unveiling: Jagannath Puri Heritage Corridor to Welcome Devotees on Jan 17 | Key Features
Grand Unveiling: Jagannath Puri Heritage Corridor to Welcome Devotees on Jan 17 | Key Features | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
Puri: In a landmark achievement, the Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation (OBCC) has completed the 'Shree Mandir Parikrama' or Jagannath Heritage Corridor Project at the Lord Jagannath temple in Puri. The successfully concluded project has been officially handed over to the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), marking a pivotal moment in the preservation and enhancement of the cultural heritage surrounding the temple.

The grand opening rituals for the Sreemandir Parikrama Prakalpa, or the temple heritage corridor project, commenced in Puri on Friday. Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, the Maharaja of Puri, initiated the festivities by inviting priests for the 'Maha Yagna,' set to begin on January 15. Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, a descendant of the dynasty associated with the founding of the Shri Jagannath Temple in the 12th century A.D., performed the traditional 'Sri Nahar' ritual, inviting priests with betel nuts. Subsequent rituals, including 'Ankuropan' and 'Ankur Puja,' are scheduled for Saturday, followed by 'Yajna Adhibas' on Sunday. On January 15, an 'Akhand Deepa' (ever-burning lamp) will be placed, initiating a three-day yagna performed by priests.

The culmination of these rituals is set for January 17, when Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will officially open the corridor for devotees. A dedicated podium at Utterparswa Mutt will host the Chief Minister's address, accompanied by cultural performances and traditional conch shell blowing.

The key features of the Jagannath Heritage Corridor Project include parking spaces, Shree Setu (a bridge), pilgrimage centers, a new road for pilgrim movement, and essential amenities such as toilets, clock rooms, and electrical work among other visitor amenities.

As the inauguration ceremony approaches, the mega project's dedication rituals, including the 'Yajna' and 'Anukra Ropana,' have commenced. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is slated to inaugurate the project, with Puri Gajapati Maharaj Divyasingha Deb overseeing the final offering at the three-day yagna. The corridor's objective is to enhance the aesthetic appeal and surroundings of the revered Jagannath Temple, coinciding with the upcoming Ram temple coronation.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 23:40 IST

