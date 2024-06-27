Published 23:46 IST, June 27th 2024

Heavy to Very Heavy Rain Likely in Delhi on June 29, 30

Delhi and neighbouring regions woke up to heavy rainfall on Thursday, offering much-needed relief from the oppressive heatwave that had gripped the national capital. The IMD has forecasted the weather for the next seven days, predicting generally cloudy skies and varying intensities of rain accompanied by gusty winds. The weather conditions are expected to cause minor traffic disruptions.