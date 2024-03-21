×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 16:00 IST

IIT-Kharagpur, Navy Sign MoU To Execute Research & Development Jointly

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) and the Indian Navy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote technology development, innovative solutions and undertaking joint research and development, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
IIT-Kharagpur, Navy Sign MoU To Execute Research & Development Jointly
IIT-Kharagpur, Navy Sign MoU To Execute Research & Development Jointly | Image:X@indiannavy
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Kolkata: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) and the Indian Navy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote technology development, innovative solutions and undertaking joint research and development, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

The studies include propulsion systems, instrumentation and sensors, industrial engineering and operational research, nanotechnology and hydrodynamic study of fluids, computer-aided design, study of mechanical design of systems and equipment, study of acoustics, quantum computing and quantum mechanics and robotics, it said.

Advertisement

“This partnership will promote academic cooperation, enhance scientific understanding of technologies related to defence and undertake research in mutually beneficial areas including research projects by Navy-sponsored students,” the statement quoted IIT Kharagpur Director Prof V K Tewari as saying.

This alignment signifies a move towards a symbolic relationship between academia and the military, fostering an environment conducive to innovation and knowledge exchange, the statement noted.

Advertisement

The MoU was signed recently by Rear Admiral K Srinivas, Assistant Chief of Material (Dockyard & Refit) at Naval Headquarters and Prof Rintu Banerjee, Dean, R&D, IIT Kharagpur. 

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 16:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

results

Meghalaya Lottery Results and Updates: Kuber Lottery | 11.00 AM

a few seconds ago
MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad

Captain Dhoni steps down

a few seconds ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

No Relief For Kejriwal

a minute ago
India's Fertility Rate Down From 6.2 To Under 2 Since 1950, Will Fall To 1.3 In 2050: Lancet Study

India's Fertility Rate

2 minutes ago
Model Code: EC Directs Centre To Stop Sending 'Viksit Bharat' messages on WhatsApp

Model Code: EC Directs Ce

2 minutes ago
Housing prices rose

US Housing Recovery

2 minutes ago
Gua Sha

Gua Sha

3 minutes ago
1983 World Cup winner

1983 World Cup winner

4 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE

5 minutes ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi For Devara Shoot

6 minutes ago
republic

'Shikhar Dhawan is probab

10 minutes ago
Black

Rani's Female-Led Films

10 minutes ago
Khavsa: The Gujarati Street Food with Burmese Roots

Khavsa From Burma

12 minutes ago
Speeding Car Collides With Divider And Overturns In Yamuna Expressway, Man Dead

Speeding Car Collides

14 minutes ago
Jitendra Singh

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

15 minutes ago
SC Raps Out At TN Guv RN Ravi For Refusal To Reinduct K Ponmudi As Minister After Stay On Conviction

SC Hits

15 minutes ago
Bihar Board Inter Results 2024 LIVE Updates

Bihar Board 12th Result

16 minutes ago
KL Rahul with his LSG Team Members

LSG 2024 SWOT Analysis

18 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Asansol Couple Transforms 9-Year-Old Boy Into Prabhu Ram Of Ayodhya

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Jabalpur Man Wants To Contest For LS Polls, Pays Security Deposit

    India News17 hours ago

  3. 19-Year-Old Brain Dead Student's Organs Give New Lease of Life to 3

    India News18 hours ago

  4. Sara Opens Up About Being Raised 'Single-handedly' By Mom Amrita Singh

    Entertainment18 hours ago

  5. ‘Making Plans for the Initial 100 Days of Our Third Term’: PM | LIVE

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo