Indian Air Force Revisits How India Defeated Pakistan in 1971's Indo-Pak War Ahead of Vijay Diwas—Check Photos

Delhi: The Indian Air Force on Wednesday recalled how India triumphed in the Indo-Pak war in a post on X. Ahead of Vijay Diwas on December 16, the IAF highlighted how it responded to Pakistan's pre-emptive strike on exactly this day, back in 1971. Pakistan's attack spiralled into a 14-day war, which eventually led to India's victory and the creation of Bangladesh.

Sharing snippets of the airstrike on December 3, 1971, the Indian Air Force wrote, “Following Pakistan's pre-emptive strike on 03 Dec 1971, the IAF answered with precision and fury.

Describing the operation, the Air Force said, “Through the night, Canberra crew flew 23 deep-strike missions, hitting enemy airfields at Murid, Mianwali, Sargodha, Chander, Risalewala, Shorkot and Masrur (Karachi). Runways were cratered, installations shattered, and the adversary's early move was blunted within hours.”

How The Pre-Emptive Strikes Led To India Joining The Bangladesh Liberation War

The preemptive aerial strikes as part of Operation Chengiz Khan were launched by Pakistan on 11 Indian air stations on December 3, 1971. This led to hostilities between the two neighbouring nations, prompting India to join the war in support of Bengali nationalist forces who were seeking independence in East Pakistan. The entire episode lasted 13 days, and it became a crucial part of the nine-month-long Bangladesh Liberation War.

In December 1971, the Indian armed forces achieved a significant and historic triumph over the Pakistan Army. This victory marked the largest military surrender since World War II.

The war between India and Pakistan took place on both the Eastern and Western fronts of the country. It came to an end when the Pakistani military in the east surrendered on December 16, 1971, in Dhaka.

On March 26, 1971, East Pakistan officially declared that it wanted to be independent and out of the clutches of Pakistan.

In Bangladesh, the long, drawn-out war led to the death of about 3,00,000 to 30,00,000 people. Moreover, 8 to 10 million people left Bangladesh and migrated to India. About 200,000 to 400,000 Bangladeshi women and girls were reportedly raped by the Pakistani military and their helpers.