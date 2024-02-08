Advertisement

Ayodhya: Starting today, IndiGo Airlines has initiated direct flight operations between Mumbai and Ayodhya, strategically aligning with the upcoming Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at the revered Ram Temple in the holy town. The airline will facilitate two daily flights to Ayodhya as part of this new route. Earlier, IndiGo had also commenced direct flights from Delhi and Ahmedabad to Ayodhya earlier.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya on December 30, marking a significant milestone in the region's connectivity. According to information available on the IndiGo Airlines website, flight 6E 5378 from Mumbai to Ayodhya will operate at 12:30 PM, followed by another flight, 6E 5379, departing at 3:15 PM.

Advertisement

IndiGo has successfully linked three major cities – Delhi, Ahmedabad, and now Mumbai – to Ayodhya within a short span since the inauguration of the airport. This enhanced connectivity aligns with the growing significance of Ayodhya as a prominent destination.

The much-anticipated Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony is scheduled for January 22. The ceremony, set to commence at 12:20 PM, will be conducted by Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a respected priest from Varanasi. Prime Minister Modi will preside over the auspicious event, expected to draw the participation of hundreds of sages and distinguished personalities, including cricketers, film stars, and industrialists from various parts of the country. The ceremony promises to be a grand affair, bringing together a diverse gathering to witness and celebrate this significant cultural and religious event.