IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory Amid Iran-Israel Conflict, Warns of Delays In Official Advisory

IndiGo along with other airlines have to reroute or delay flights to avoid Iranian airspace. | Image: X

New Delhi: India’s largest airline IndiGo has issued a travel advisory warning passengers of airspace being unavailable over Iran and its neighbouring regions. The airline revealed that disrupted flight paths may result in longer travel times and occasional delays.

In it’s official advisory shared on X, IndiGo stated:

“Airspace over Iran and surrounding areas continues to be unavailable. Certain flight paths may need adjustments, leading to extended travel durations or delays.”

IndiGo strongly advised all travellers to check their flight status on the airline’s website or mobile app before heading to the airport to ensure that they know about any changes. The airline added that its teams are standing by to offer support and assistance to passengers affected by these delays.

The full advisory reads:

This move comes as many international flights have been rerouted away from Iranian airspace following regional conflict and tensions. Passengers travelling through these regions may face additional hours in the air as flights take alternate routes to reach their destination.

The advisory follows an escalation between Iran and Israel. Late Friday night, Israel launched “Operation Rising Lion”, an airstrike campaign targeting top Iranian military officials and nuclear facilities at Natanz and Tehran’s Revolutionary Guard headquarters.

Iran retaliated just hours later, launching ballistic missile strikes aimed at densely populated Israeli cities like Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Though most were intercepted by Israel’s famous “Iron Dome” air defense system, many still struck residential areas leading to civilian deaths.

The heightened conflict has prompted widespread airspace closures across Iran, Iraq, Jordan, and Israel, forcing airlines like IndiGo and Air India to reroute or cancel flights. This disruption has affected those who were travelling through the Middle-East to Europe, leading to delays, rerouting or even cancellation of flights.