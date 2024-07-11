sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 17:56 IST, July 11th 2024

Landslide on Manimahesh Route; 12 Roads Closed in Himachal Pradesh

A landslide obstructed the route to Manimahesh Dal lake in Bharmour area of Chamba district on Thursday. A 19-second video of the landslide that occurred between Goinallah and Donali, made by a traveller, turned up on social media.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Himachal Pradesh: Landslide on Manimahesh Route; 12 Roads Closed
Landslide on Manimahesh Route; 12 Roads Closed in Himachal Pradesh | Image: (Representational)
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

17:56 IST, July 11th 2024