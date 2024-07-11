Published 17:56 IST, July 11th 2024
Landslide on Manimahesh Route; 12 Roads Closed in Himachal Pradesh
A landslide obstructed the route to Manimahesh Dal lake in Bharmour area of Chamba district on Thursday. A 19-second video of the landslide that occurred between Goinallah and Donali, made by a traveller, turned up on social media.
Landslide on Manimahesh Route; 12 Roads Closed in Himachal Pradesh | Image: (Representational)
