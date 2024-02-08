English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 17:19 IST

'Karna Padega': Naukri.com Boss Backs Murthy's Call for 70-Hour Work Week, Promotes Work on Weekends

"Nobody is saying work 70 hours by the clock, but you may have to," he said.

Moumita Mukherjee
Sanjeev Bikhchandani
Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani on 70-hour work week | Image:X Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In the wake of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's proposal for a 70-hour work week to bolster India's overall work productivity, debates have surged among influential figures from diverse sectors. Notable endorsements from personalities like Sajjan Jindal and Suniel Shetty have countered dissenting opinions, including those expressed by Harsh Goenka.

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, chairman of Naukri.com, has now aligned himself with those supporting Murthy's call for an extended work week. In an interview on the Indian Silicon Valley Podcast, Bikhchandani emphasised the necessity of sustained effort for success. "You can't push off at 5 pm and say 'ab ho gaya' [now I am done]. You can't say 'Saturday, Sunday main kaam nahi karta' [I don't work on weekends]. Apko karna padega [you will have to], if you want to succeed," he asserted.

Advertisement

Highlighting the demanding nature of entrepreneurship during the initial years, Bikhchandani challenged anyone to show a successful entrepreneur who didn't adhere to a strong work ethic in their formative years. "Nobody is saying work 70 hours by the clock, but you may have to," he added.

Drawing from his own experiences, Bikhchandani acknowledged the challenges of achieving work-life balance, particularly in the early stages of a startup. "If you look at any entrepreneur in India right now who has succeeded, ask 'tune kitni mehnat ki' [how hard have you worked?]. He will say 'maine bahot mehnat ki' [I have worked very hard']," he stated. According to him, work-life balance becomes work-life integration during the startup phase, where dedication to work is paramount.

Advertisement

Recalling his early career in advertising, Bikhchandani exemplified his commitment by working beyond the stipulated hours and forgoing leaves. "70 hours a week is not religion. I think the concept was to be prepared to work as hard as required and that may be much harder than you're working right now. Aapko mehnat karni padegi [you will have to work hard]. Hopefully, you won't mind doing it, because you want to build that startup. This is not a lecture, this is reality,” he concluded.

 

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 17:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  2. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  3. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World21 minutes ago

  4. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  5. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment25 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement