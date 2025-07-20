Darbhanga-Delhi SpiceJet Flight Cancelled at Darbhanga Due To Sunset Curfew

New Delhi: A SpiceJet flight en route from Darbhanga to Delhi was canceled on Saturday due to technical difficulties and strict sundown regulations at Darbhanga Airport.

Reports say that the flight was carrying hundreds of passengers.

The incident highlights the operational challenges faced by airlines, particularly at airports with specific limitations.

The SpiceJet flight, SG447, originally scheduled to depart at around 11:40 AM, was first delayed due to aircraft technical issues.

However, the Darbhanga Airport enforced a strict sunset restriction on civilian aviation operations. During such a situation, no civil aircraft is permitted to take off or land after a certain hour in the evening.

As the day proceeded, the airline set up a backup plane to ensure that passengers could still reach their destination.

Despite the airline's best efforts, the replacement aircraft arrived in Darbhanga too late to receive the approval for departure before the sunset deadline.

The flight was officially canceled because it could not take off.

SpiceJet has since confirmed that alternative arrangements have been made to transport the stranded passengers, ensuring their arrival in Delhi on Sunday.

This incident serves as a reminder of how difficult flying can be, with unexpected technical problems and operational limitations coming together to disturb schedules and aggravate passengers.