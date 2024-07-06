sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:35 IST, July 6th 2024

North Bihar Celebrates Kanishka Narayan Making it to UK Parliament

Kanishka Narayan, an MP of the Labour Party which has returned to power after a decade and a half, has his roots in Muzaffarpur, situated about 70 km from the state capital.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Medha Singh
Kanishka Narayan
North Bihar celebrates Kanishka Narayan making it to UK Parliament | Image: X @Kanishka Narayan
  • 2 min read
21:35 IST, July 6th 2024