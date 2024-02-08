Advertisement

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled pivotal infrastructure projects valued at Rs 4,000 crore in Kerala, signalling a significant boost forward in the transformation of India's ports, shipping, and waterways sector.

Notable among these projects are the inauguration of the 'New Dry Dock' and the 'International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF)' at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL). This strategic initiative aims to diminish the nation's reliance on foreign nations by facilitating the docking of large commercial vessels at CSL.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the LPG Import Terminal at Puthuvypeen, Kochi, operated by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). These initiatives underscore the government's commitment to fortifying domestic infrastructure and fostering self-sufficiency in key sectors.