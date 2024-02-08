Updated January 17th, 2024 at 13:28 IST
PM Modi's Rs 4,000 Crore Infrastructure Boost For Kochi to Transform India's Ports & Shipping Sector
PM is set to inaugurate projects worth Rs 4000 Cr in Kerala, focusing on enhancing ports & shipping infra, with the goal of reducing reliance on foreign nations
Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled pivotal infrastructure projects valued at Rs 4,000 crore in Kerala, signalling a significant boost forward in the transformation of India's ports, shipping, and waterways sector.
Notable among these projects are the inauguration of the 'New Dry Dock' and the 'International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF)' at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL). This strategic initiative aims to diminish the nation's reliance on foreign nations by facilitating the docking of large commercial vessels at CSL.
Furthermore, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the LPG Import Terminal at Puthuvypeen, Kochi, operated by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). These initiatives underscore the government's commitment to fortifying domestic infrastructure and fostering self-sufficiency in key sectors.
