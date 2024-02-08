English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 18:26 IST

PM Modi Explores Veerbhadra Temple in Lepakshi with Unique Ramayana Connection | Details Inside

The town is steeped in mythological splendor, embodying the intersection of India's rich architectural and spiritual heritage.

Moumita Mukherjee
PM Modi at Veerbhadra temple in Lepakshi
PM Modi at Veerbhadra temple in Lepakshi | Image:@narendramodi/Twitter
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Lepakshi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, exactly six days ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, embarked on a significant visit to the historic Veerabhadra temple in Sri Satyasai district's Lepakshi, Andhra Pradesh. During the visit on Tuesday, PM Modi engaged in special prayers, recited songs in praise of Lord Ram, and listened to Telugu hymns extolling the deity. The Prime Minister also enjoyed a puppet show narrating the epic Ramayana, featuring characters like Ram, Lakshman, Sita, and Ravana.

Did you know Lepakshi has a distinct Ramayana connection? Yes, this place has immense significance in Ramayana and the Hindu mythology.

Advertisement

Lepakshi, situated in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, approximately 120 km from Bengaluru, holds profound significance in Hindu mythology and the Ramayana. According to Valmiki Ramayana, this town is believed to be the site where the dying Jatayu informed Lord Ram and Lakshman about the abduction of Goddess Sita by Ravana. Jatayu valiantly fought Ravana while he was en route to Lanka with Sita.

Advertisement

The name 'Lepakshi' in Telugu translates to 'Rise, oh bird,' paying homage to Jatayu's sacrifice in preventing Ravana from abducting Goddess Sita. The town is steeped in mythological splendor, embodying the intersection of India's rich architectural and spiritual heritage.

A focal point of attraction in Lepakshi is the Veerabhadra Temple, also known as the Lepakshi temple. This architectural marvel, crafted from rock, stands as a testament to the Vijayanagara Empire's historical grandeur. Adorned with intricate frescoes and murals, the temple complex, situated on the rocky hill of Kurmasailam, resembles the shape of a tortoise, showcasing timeless artistry and cultural significance.

The ancient Lepakshi temple complex is renowned for its mythological grandeur and also has shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva, Vishnu, Papanatheswara, Raghunatha, Rama and other deities.

Advertisement

Prior to Lepakshi, PM Modi had visited Shree Kala Ram temple in Nashik in Maharashtra. A few days ago, the Prime Minister visited Panchvati on the banks of the Godavari river in Nashik. He offered prayers at the Kala Ram Mandir and listened to the Marathi verses about Ayodhya aagman (arrival in Ayodhya) of Lord Ram from Ramayan.

Before his arrival in Lepakshi, Modi posted a message on X, saying that he will be visiting Andhra Pradesh and Kerala in the next two days.

"Over the next two days I will be among the people of Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. Today, 16th January, I will have the opportunity to pray at the Veerabhadra Temple, Lepakshi. I will also listen to verses from the Ranganatha Ramayan, which is in Telugu," said Modi.
 

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 18:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  2. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  3. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World22 minutes ago

  4. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment25 minutes ago

  5. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement