Lepakshi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, exactly six days ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, embarked on a significant visit to the historic Veerabhadra temple in Sri Satyasai district's Lepakshi, Andhra Pradesh. During the visit on Tuesday, PM Modi engaged in special prayers, recited songs in praise of Lord Ram, and listened to Telugu hymns extolling the deity. The Prime Minister also enjoyed a puppet show narrating the epic Ramayana, featuring characters like Ram, Lakshman, Sita, and Ravana.

Did you know Lepakshi has a distinct Ramayana connection? Yes, this place has immense significance in Ramayana and the Hindu mythology.

For all those who are devotees of Prabhu Shri Ram, Lepakshi holds great significance. Today, I had the honour of praying at the the Veerbhadra Temple. I prayed that the people of India be happy, healthy and scale new heights of prosperity. pic.twitter.com/vb8AaBKNxh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2024

Lepakshi, situated in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, approximately 120 km from Bengaluru, holds profound significance in Hindu mythology and the Ramayana. According to Valmiki Ramayana, this town is believed to be the site where the dying Jatayu informed Lord Ram and Lakshman about the abduction of Goddess Sita by Ravana. Jatayu valiantly fought Ravana while he was en route to Lanka with Sita.

The name 'Lepakshi' in Telugu translates to 'Rise, oh bird,' paying homage to Jatayu's sacrifice in preventing Ravana from abducting Goddess Sita. The town is steeped in mythological splendor, embodying the intersection of India's rich architectural and spiritual heritage.

At the Veerbhadra Temple, Lepakshi, heard the Ranganatha Ramayana and also saw a puppet show on the Ramayan. pic.twitter.com/PGOdJ3zmDz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2024

A focal point of attraction in Lepakshi is the Veerabhadra Temple, also known as the Lepakshi temple. This architectural marvel, crafted from rock, stands as a testament to the Vijayanagara Empire's historical grandeur. Adorned with intricate frescoes and murals, the temple complex, situated on the rocky hill of Kurmasailam, resembles the shape of a tortoise, showcasing timeless artistry and cultural significance.

The ancient Lepakshi temple complex is renowned for its mythological grandeur and also has shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva, Vishnu, Papanatheswara, Raghunatha, Rama and other deities.

Prior to Lepakshi, PM Modi had visited Shree Kala Ram temple in Nashik in Maharashtra. A few days ago, the Prime Minister visited Panchvati on the banks of the Godavari river in Nashik. He offered prayers at the Kala Ram Mandir and listened to the Marathi verses about Ayodhya aagman (arrival in Ayodhya) of Lord Ram from Ramayan.

Before his arrival in Lepakshi, Modi posted a message on X, saying that he will be visiting Andhra Pradesh and Kerala in the next two days.

"Over the next two days I will be among the people of Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. Today, 16th January, I will have the opportunity to pray at the Veerabhadra Temple, Lepakshi. I will also listen to verses from the Ranganatha Ramayan, which is in Telugu," said Modi.

