sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 22:27 IST, July 10th 2024

Policeman Found Murdered In J-K’s Reasi; Accused Arrested

The accused was arrested within an hour of the crime while he was trying to flee the district, a police spokesperson said, adding that the motive behind the murder was not known immediately and further investigation is on.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Hyderabad Shocker: 2 Salesman Spike Woman's Drink, Rapes Her Inside Car, Both Arrested
Policeman Found Murdered In J-K’s Reasi; Accused Arrested | Image: Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

22:21 IST, July 10th 2024