Published 22:27 IST, July 10th 2024
Policeman Found Murdered In J-K’s Reasi; Accused Arrested
The accused was arrested within an hour of the crime while he was trying to flee the district, a police spokesperson said, adding that the motive behind the murder was not known immediately and further investigation is on.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Policeman Found Murdered In J-K’s Reasi; Accused Arrested | Image: Representative
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
22:21 IST, July 10th 2024