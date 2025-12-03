'Prepared 100-150 Fake Patient Files Daily': Ex-Al-Falah University Staff's Stunning Revelation

Delhi: In a major revelation pertaining to the Delhi Red Fort car blast, a former nursing staff of the infamous Al-Falah University claimed that around 100-150 fake patient files were prepared daily at the hospital under the strict instructions of the management. The former employee shared this information in an exclusive phone conversation with Republic TV.

The ex-employee further said, “Employees who disobeyed orders were marked absent and their salaries were deducted.”

Highlighting religious discrimination at the university, the former employee said, “Hindu staff were discriminated against at the University”.

The former employee also shared that Kashmiri staff supported Pakistan and even shouted slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad”.

“Kashmiri staff and some doctors on night duty praised Pakistan. Slogans of Pakistan Zindabad were even heard on the hospital premises at times,” he claimed.

The key revelation comes amid a series of investigations

How Al-Falah University Came To Spotlight?

A total of 15 people were killed and several others were injured in the Delhi blast that occurred on November 10 in a moving car driven by alleged suicide bomber Umar Un Nabi. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case from the Delhi Police and launched a massive search operation. The NIA established that Nabi was a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district and Assistant Professor in the General Medicine Department at Al Falah University at Faridabad.

The national anti-terror agency has questioned multiple witnesses, including those injured in the blast. Working in close coordination with Delhi Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, Uttar Pradesh Police and various sister agencies, the NIA is continuing its investigation across states.

Meanwhile, in a parallel probe, the Al-Falah university came under the scrutiny of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over its funding sources. It was found that the institution reportedly employed two key suspects in the blast case, Dr. Shaheen Saeed and Dr. Mujammil Shakeel.

The Saket District Court on Monday remanded Al-Falah Group Chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddique in 14 days' Judicial custody after ED's interrogation. He was arrested in a case of alleged money laundering of more than Rs 400 crores, involving the Al-Falah Charitable Trust, which controls the University and its educational institutions.

What Are The Allegations Against Al-Falah University?

The ED had arrested Jawad Siddiqui under Section 19 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on November 18, 2025. The ED action followed two FIRs registered by the Delhi Police Crime Branch on November 13, 2025. The FIRs allege that expired NAAC accreditation grades were falsely advertised by Al-Falah University and affiliated institutions.

The University fabricated claims of UGC recognition under Section 12(B) of the UGC Act, despite never applying for it and being ineligible for grants, it stated. These claims were allegedly used to mislead students and parents into believing the institution held valid approvals and credibility, thereby attracting admissions and fees through fraudulent inducement, the Saket court had noted.

The court had recorded that the ED's financial analysis showed Al-Falah institutions generated about Rs 415.10 crore between FY 2018-19 and 2024-25 through student fees collected, while the University was allegedly misrepresenting its NAAC accreditation and UGC status. The court noted that this money appeared to have been obtained through cheating and forgery, making it proceeds of crime under PMLA.

Searches at 19 locations on November 18, 2025, led to the recovery of Rs 48 lakh in cash, digital devices, financial records and evidence of shell entities. The ED told the court that construction and catering contracts were diverted to firms linked to Siddiqui's family, and that senior officials confirmed he approved all major financial decisions. The agency also pointed to fund layering and related entities used to conceal the money trail.

Granting 13 days of custody, the court said that ED interrogation was needed to trace additional proceeds of crime, prevent the dissipation of assets, and avoid tampering with digital and financial records. It also cited the risk of influencing witnesses and possible flight risk, given Siddiqui's resources and family connections abroad.

The ED had said the proceeds of crime may exceed the Rs 415 crore identified so far and is examining fund flows, shell entities, properties and the roles of family members and office-bearers.

In another development in the investigation surrounding Al-Falah University, it has come to light that one of its ex-student were linked to terrorist activities. According to intelligence reports, Umar Nabi is not the first individual associated with Al-Falah to be linked to terrorism. The name that surfaced was that of Mirza Shadab Beg, one of the key members of the Indian Mujahideen. Beg completed his B.Tech in Electronics & Instrumentation from Al-Falah Engineering College in Faridabad in 2007. A year later, he was found involved in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts.

The National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions (NCMEI) has also reportedly issued a show-cause notice to the Al-Falah University. Sources claimed that the NCMEI has questioned why its minority status should not be withdrawn in light of linkages to the Delhi blast case.