Punjab Influencer Found Dead in Car at Bathinda Medical University Campus

Kanchan Tiwari, who was also known as Kamal on Instagram. | Image: Instagram

Punjab: A young social media influencer, Kanchan Kaur, was found dead in a parked car near Bhatinda Medical University Campus on the Bathinda–Chandigarh highway late Wednesday evening.

Kanchan was a resident of Lachhman Colony in Ludhiana. Authorities have confirmed that the car her body was found in was registered in her name.

Kanchan was active on social media, known online as Kamal Kumar Bhabhi. She had an instagram account with 3.84 lakh followers, and has been a part in a number of controversies online.

Narendra Singh, Superintendent of Police, Ludhiana commented “Last night, a woman’s body was found in the parking lot of Adesh Hospital in Bathinda. The woman has been identified as Kamal Kaur, whose real name is Kanchan Kaur, a resident of Ludhiana. Kamal Kaur was a well-known social media influencer, known for posting videos using obscene language. We are investigating the matter from all aspects.”

Who Was Kanchan Kaur?

Kanchan Kaur, better known as “Kamal Kumar Bhabhi”, was an influncer from Ludhiana. She was known for her amusing videos, but she had faced some trouble in the past for using foul language and posting provocative content.