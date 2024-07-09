sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:50 IST, July 9th 2024

Railways To Build 10,000 Non-AC Coaches Over Next Two Fiscal Years

“This initiative aims to enhance facilities for common railway passengers. In the next two years, the overall count of non-AC coaches will be increased by 22 per cent,” the Northern Railway said in a statement.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Railways To Build 10,000 Non-AC Coaches Over Next Two Fiscal Years | Image: PTI
