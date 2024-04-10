×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 20:52 IST

Rajasthan: Seeking Revenge for his Wife's Molestation, Man Kills Uncle After Waiting for 22 Years

Solving the murder mystery of a half-burnt body and motorcycle found in a field two days ago, the police on Wednesday arrested the deceased man's nephew, who had allegedly nurtured revenge for 22 years against his uncle for "molesting" his wife.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rajasthan: Seeking Revenge for his Wife's Molestation, Man Kills Uncle After Waiting for 22 Years
Rajasthan: Seeking Revenge for his Wife's Molestation, Man Kills Uncle After Waiting for 22 Years | Image:Unsplash / Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kota: Solving the murder mystery of a half-burnt body and motorcycle found in a field two days ago, the police on Wednesday arrested the deceased man's nephew, who had allegedly nurtured revenge for 22 years against his uncle for "molesting" his wife. 

Baran SP Raj Kumar Choudhary said a half-burnt body of a man, with his motorcycle also burnt, was found in an agricultural field under the Baran Sadar police station area on Monday afternoon and the identity of the deceased man was later established as Phoolchand Mali (50) of the Bamla village.

Advertisement

On the basis of technical investigation and interrogation of the suspects, a police team led by Sub-inspector Chuttan Lal Meena solved the murder mystery on Wednesday and arrested Radhyshyam Mali (42), the deceased's nephew, Choudhary said.

Investigation revealed the crime was committed on Saturday night last week when the accused invited his uncle on the pretext of the arrival of some guests, he said adding the accused, first killed Phoolchand and then took his body and motorcycle to another field and burnt the body and motorcycle with petrol, he added.

Advertisement

The deceased man's maternal nephew suspected Radhyashyam, Meena said.

Burn marks over Phoolchand's face confirmed the suspicion and when he was interrogated, he allegedly confessed to the crime, the sub-inspector said. The police booked Phoolchand Mali under sections 302 and 201 of the IPC and arrested him, he said.   The accused said that he suspected an affair between his uncle and his wife, who had complained to him about 22 years ago that his uncle had allegedly molested her, DSP Omendra Singh said and added that since then, Radhyshyam had nurtured revenge against uncle. 

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 20:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BJP

BJP's 370 Target

a few seconds ago
Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Heeramandi

Heeramandi Making Process

a few seconds ago
Dibakar Banerjee

Dibakar On Film Choices

a minute ago
Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles

Louis On Dating Harry

a minute ago
pm modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

4 minutes ago
French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne.

No Israel Sanctions Yet

10 minutes ago
"Kawasi Lakhma Jiditor, Narendra Modi Dholator (Kawasi Lakhma will win, Narendra Modi will die)”, a part of the video shows Kawasi Lakhma as saying.

Cong Stokes Controversy

10 minutes ago
Kiren Rijiju's remarks come just hours after Digvijay Singh played down Katchatheevu's significance while stressing that Katchatheevu island is “uninhabited”.

Rijiju Tears Into Cong

13 minutes ago
More Resignation on Cards: Is Aam Aadmi Party on Verge of Collapse Amid Liquorgate?

AAP on Verge of Collapse

18 minutes ago
RR vs GT

IPL 2024, RR vs GT Live

24 minutes ago
us dollars

Tech FOMO prices

43 minutes ago
Zoho

Zoho's new venture

43 minutes ago
Drone

ICMR Big Feat

an hour ago
Rajasthan: Seeking Revenge for his Wife's Molestation, Man Kills Uncle After Waiting for 22 Years

Nephew Arrested

an hour ago
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Hamas Sons Dead

an hour ago
OnePlus 12

Retailers vs OnePlus

an hour ago
MS Dhoni for RPSG

Interesting story on MSD

an hour ago
Mumbai rains

Mumbai Rains

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Anil Reveals Wife Sunita Paid Bills When He Didn't Have Enough Money

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  2. Sanjay Tandon In, Kirron Kher Out: 5 Things About BJP's Chandigarh Pick

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  3. Klaasen's CRAZY stumping of Shikhar on Bhuvi's 140km delivery stuns all

    Sports 8 hours ago

  4. Congress To Support Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad, BJP's Latha Responds

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  5. 'Digvijaya Singh Will Be Sent to Pakistan': BJP MLA Triggers Row

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo