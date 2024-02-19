Advertisement

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has called for a pan-Maharashtra indefinite strike after the government failed to fulfill the promises made to the doctors on their demands. The Central MARD has called the strike at the hospital. However, it has been stated that the emergency duties will be maintained during the strike as an essential measure, so that no emergency case should get affected by the strike.

The strike is slated to commence from February 22, 2024, at 5 pm. Meanwhile after the announcement of strike by the resident doctors association, the health facilities are speculated to deteriorate in the state.

Strike will commence from February 22

The association issued a statement pertaining to the announcement, saying, “We, the Central MARD (Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors), representing the collective voice of resident doctors across the state, are compelled to announce a significant decision in response to the unmet promises made by the government.”

“Despite our constructive engagement with the authorities and their assurances on February 7th, 2024, regrettably, the commitments made to address the genuine concerns of resident doctors remain unfulfilled even after two weeks,” the statement read.

As per the doctors, they were promised that the immediate grant of necessary funds for hostel repairs and construction will be granted. Additionally, regularisation of stipend payments with release of pending stipends and arrears, and a Rs 10000 stipend hike, were promised during the meeting with the Deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. However, the delay in executing the commitments pushed the doctors to announce the strike, says the statement.

The doctors have urged the state government to act swiftly to address the demands within the stipulated time frame.