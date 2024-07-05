sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:18 IST, July 5th 2024

Why are Tomato Prices Surging Across Delhi-NCR?

Retail prices of tomatoes in Delhi have surged to around Rs 70-80 per kg on lower supply due to recent heatwave conditions. Mother Dairy, a leading supplier of fruits and vegetables in Delhi-NCR, is selling tomatoes at Rs 75 per kg through its retail 'Safal' stores.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Tomatoes
Why are Tomato Prices Surging Across Delhi-NCR? | Image: Freepik
